Coast Guard members attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Coast Guard members attend a September 11 Remembrance Ceremony on Coast Guard Island, in Alameda, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021. Members spoke about personal experiences and honored those who responded and sacrificed during the 2001 attacks in New York City. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/Released)

