    9/11: Fort Hamilton Never Forgets [Image 3 of 5]

    9/11: Fort Hamilton Never Forgets

    NY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2015

    Photo by Connie Dillon 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    New York City Fire Department Firefighter Joseph Esposito shares his personal story as the guest speaker during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony held outside the Community Club on Fort Hamilton, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2021. Esposito is a 36-year veteran of the FDNY, currently serving at Rescue 5 in Staten Island. He lost two family members on that fateful day: his brother, firefighter Michael Esposito, who was also the Captain of Squad 1, and his cousin Frank Esposito, another firefighter from Engine 235. He also lost 11 of his fellow firefighters from Rescue 5 at the World Trade Center. Following the September 11 attacks, Joe played an active role in the Ground Zero rescue, spending 9 months working day and night in recovery and cleanup operation; if he wasn’t at the firehouse, he was at Ground Zero. Joe also served as a shoulder to lean on for his FDNY family; he immediately stepped up and still remains the family liaison for many of the Rescue 5 families who lost someone on 9/11.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2015
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 14:00
    Photo ID: 6828844
    VIRIN: 150305-O-IJ211-630
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11: Fort Hamilton Never Forgets [Image 5 of 5], by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    first responders
    9/11
    honor
    FDNY
    Patriot Day

