    9/11: Fort Hamilton Never Forgets [Image 1 of 5]

    9/11: Fort Hamilton Never Forgets

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2015

    Photo by Connie Dillon 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    The New York City multi-service Color Guard presents the flags during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Fort Hamilton, N.Y. Sept. 10, 2021. The ceremony featured NY Fire Department firefighter Joseph Esposito, from Rescue 5 in Staten Island.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2015
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 14:00
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
