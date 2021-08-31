5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations

210830-N-RQ186-1091

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 30, 2021) Ezra Idy, lead programmer for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst Mechanized Weapons Skid (MWS) upgrade, shows Admiral John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), how to control the MWS during an equipment demonstration sponsored by the NAWCAD Experimentation Office. The demonstrations were used to highlight the future capability of support equipment. CNAL is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 48,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel based on the East Coast of the United States. It provides combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

