Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations [Image 3 of 5]

    5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    210830-N-RQ186-1091
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 30, 2021) Ezra Idy, lead programmer for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst Mechanized Weapons Skid (MWS) upgrade, shows Admiral John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), how to control the MWS during an equipment demonstration sponsored by the NAWCAD Experimentation Office. The demonstrations were used to highlight the future capability of support equipment. CNAL is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 48,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel based on the East Coast of the United States. It provides combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:37
    Photo ID: 6828655
    VIRIN: 210831-N-RQ186-1091
    Resolution: 2350x1552
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations
    5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations
    5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations
    5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations
    5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAWCAD
    AIRLANT
    CNAL
    Cisco
    ARRMS
    SFWL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT