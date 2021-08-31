5GISE and Mechanized Weapons Skid Demonstrations

210830-N-RQ186-1060

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 30, 2021) Dan Bramos, of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Experimentation Office, shows Admiral John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), the Augmented Reality Remote Maintenance Support Service (ARRMSS) headset, developed by NAWCAD Lakehurst during an equipment demonstration. The demonstrations were used to highlight the future capability of support equipment. CNAL is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 48,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel based on the East Coast of the United States. It provides combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

