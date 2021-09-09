Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crew rescues 2 divers in distress near Coki Point, Saint Thomas

    Coast Guard crew rescues 2 divers in distress near Coki Point, Saint Thomas

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    09.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard Boat Forces Detachment Saint Thomas crew rescued two divers in distress the afternoon of Sept. 9, 2021 from the middle of the channel just off Coki Point, Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The rescued divers are a man, 57, and a woman, 21, reportedly tourists, who were spotted by the Coast Guard crew at approximately 1 p.m. during a routine patrol. The Coast Guard crew transported the divers safely back to Coki Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:08
    Location: ST. THOMAS, VI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crew rescues 2 divers in distress near Coki Point, Saint Thomas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

