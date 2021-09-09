Coast Guard crew rescues 2 divers in distress near Coki Point, Saint Thomas

A Coast Guard Boat Forces Detachment Saint Thomas crew rescued two divers in distress the afternoon of Sept. 9, 2021 from the middle of the channel just off Coki Point, Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The rescued divers are a man, 57, and a woman, 21, reportedly tourists, who were spotted by the Coast Guard crew at approximately 1 p.m. during a routine patrol. The Coast Guard crew transported the divers safely back to Coki Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

