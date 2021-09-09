Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Poutou relinquishes responsibility to Devereaux as senior NCO for BJACH [Image 2 of 2]

    Poutou relinquishes responsibility to Devereaux as senior NCO for BJACH

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shavonda Devereaux assumes the role of the senior enlisted member of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and principal advisor to the hospital commander during a change of responsibility ceremony on Spike Field at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana Sept. 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:22
    Photo ID: 6828630
    VIRIN: 210909-A-GR633-1002
    Resolution: 3156x4747
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: DILLON, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poutou relinquishes responsibility to Devereaux as senior NCO for BJACH [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Poutou relinquishes responsibility to Devereaux as senior NCO for BJACH
    Poutou relinquishes responsibility to Devereaux as senior NCO for BJACH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Poutou relinquishes responsibility to Devereaux as senior NCO for BJACH

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Command Sergeant Major
    Change of Responsibility
    Army Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT