Command Sgt. Maj. Shavonda Devereaux assumes the role of the senior enlisted member of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and principal advisor to the hospital commander during a change of responsibility ceremony on Spike Field at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana Sept. 9.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:22 Photo ID: 6828630 VIRIN: 210909-A-GR633-1002 Resolution: 3156x4747 Size: 3.55 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Hometown: DILLON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Poutou relinquishes responsibility to Devereaux as senior NCO for BJACH [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.