Col. Aristotle Vaseliades, commander, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, passes the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Shavonda Devereaux during a change of command ceremony on Spike Field at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana Sept. 9.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6828629
|VIRIN:
|210909-A-GR633-1001
|Resolution:
|4704x3128
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|DILLON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Poutou relinquishes responsibility to Devereaux as senior NCO for BJACH [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Poutou relinquishes responsibility to Devereaux as senior NCO for BJACH
LEAVE A COMMENT