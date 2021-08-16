CEC Officers Hold Joint Discussion on Recent Operations and Mission Sets

Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Rasbach, Operations Officer for TWENTY-SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, highlights the Regiment’s role in Large Scale Exercise 2021, explaining how the command expanded its traditional role by exercising command and control over Naval Expeditionary Combat Force units during a joint discussion of Area Civil Engineer Corps officers, August 16.

Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 Location: NC, US