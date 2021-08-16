Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CEC Officers Hold Joint Discussion on Recent Operations and Mission Sets [Image 2 of 2]

    CEC Officers Hold Joint Discussion on Recent Operations and Mission Sets

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Rasbach, Operations Officer for TWENTY-SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, highlights the Regiment’s role in Large Scale Exercise 2021, explaining how the command expanded its traditional role by exercising command and control over Naval Expeditionary Combat Force units during a joint discussion of Area Civil Engineer Corps officers, August 16.

