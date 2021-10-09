CEC Officers Hold Joint Discussion on Recent Operations and Mission Sets

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Rasbach, Operations Officer for TWENTY-SECOND Naval Construction...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Rasbach, Operations Officer for TWENTY-SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, highlights the Regiment’s role in Large Scale Exercise 2021, explaining how the command expanded its traditional role by exercising command and control over Naval Expeditionary Combat Force units during a joint discussion of Area Civil Engineer Corps officers, August 16. see less | View Image Page

Area Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) officers from Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Florence, Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Camp Lejeune, Public Works Department (PWD) Camp Lejeune, and khaki leadership from the TWENTY-SECOND Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR) gathered for a joint discussion on each unit’s respective mission and recent operations, August 16.



Cmdr. Patrick Chitty, Operations Officer for OICC Florence, briefed the group on the establishment of OICC Florence and the critical impact the Hurricane Florence Recovery Program (HFRP) Military Construction (MILCON), Facilities Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization (FSRM), and the F-35 Program construction projects have on Marine Corps readiness.



Over the next five years, OICC Florence will deliver nearly $4 billion in critical infrastructure and repair projects in support of HFRP and the F-35 program aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. OICC Florence’s commitment to sustainable, innovative, and resilient construction will enable the continued lethality and operational capability of II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and its subordinate units aboard Marine Corps Installation East (MCIEAST) installations.



“Our mission is to deliver MCIEAST and ultimately II MEF the facilities they require to generate Fleet Marine Force readiness in order to deter and defeat our enemies,” said Chitty. “We’re focused on providing resilient, mission ready infrastructure that will have a considerable impact on our national defense for the foreseeable future.”



Lt. Cmdr. Austin Rasbach, Operations Officer for 22 NCR, which oversees the operational employment and logistic support of deployed NCF units in the EUCOM, CENTCOM, and AFRICOM areas of operation, briefed the group on the dynamic role the command played in Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021.



Rasbach’s brief highlighted 22 NCR’s capability to maintain command and control of Naval Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) units, Marine Corps engineers, and other naval units conducting bulk fuel transfer utilizing the experimental Distributed Littoral Operations Fuel Transfer System (DLOFTS), Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP), Expeditionary Port Damage Repair (ExPDR) and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (ExADR) operations during LSE 2021.



“Our combined efforts in executing rapid repair and reopening of ports and airfields showed the value that Seabees bring to the Navy and Marine Corps team around the globe,” said Capt. Kemit W. Spears, Commander, 22 NCR.



Capt. Jim Brown, Commanding Officer, OICC Florence, stressed the benefit of these joint discussions.



“Meetings like this are important for our officers to maintain situational awareness of Naval Construction Force (NCF) operations,” said Brown. “Especially when we have units operating locally in our own backyard.”



OICC Florence provides engineering, construction, and acquisition services supporting the Marine Corps’ recovery from Hurricane Florence and deployment of the Joint Strike Fighter, re-establishing the readiness of expeditionary forces for MCIEAST and II MEF.