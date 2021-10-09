Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 support the Defense Logistics Agency [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 support the Defense Logistics Agency

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210910-N-PG340-1014 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brendan Rowland, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a crane to hoist fuel hose racks onto a tractor-trailer for disposal. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are supporting the Defense Logistics Agency onboard U.S. Marine Base Camp Courtney. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 support the Defense Logistics Agency [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

