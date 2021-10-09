U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 support the Defense Logistics Agency

210910-N-PG340-1007 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 hoist a fuel hose rack onto a tractor-trailer for disposal. The Seabees are supporting the Defense Logistics Agency onboard U.S. Marine Base Camp Courtney. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

