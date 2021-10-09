Labor advisor provides critical host nation labor law support to 405th AFSB

Christine Schneider is the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s local national workforce labor advisor. Schneider’s duties include being a liaison between the local national workforce and the brigade’s leadership. She advises the commander as well as all managers and leaders within the 405th AFSB on host nation regulations and policies in regards to the local national workforce. In addition, Schneider is the 405th AFSB’s representative at the local works council and the district works council.

