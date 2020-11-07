Cable dawgs from the 8th Communications Squadron conduct preventative maintenance inspections (PMI) around the base, Aug. 31, 2021 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Airmen performing PMIs allow the base to maintain communication functions. (Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:37 Photo ID: 6827820 VIRIN: 210831-F-WN543-2007 Resolution: 4772x3175 Size: 6.98 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACIFIC UPDATE: 8th CS Airmen conduct PMIs [Image 10 of 10], by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.