    PACIFIC UPDATE: 8th CS Airmen conduct PMIs [Image 7 of 10]

    PACIFIC UPDATE: 8th CS Airmen conduct PMIs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Cable dawgs from the 8th Communications Squadron conduct preventative maintenance inspections (PMI) around the base, Aug. 31, 2021 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Airmen performing PMIs allow the base to maintain communication functions. (Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:37
    Photo ID: 6827821
    VIRIN: 210831-F-WN543-2005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.19 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC UPDATE: 8th CS Airmen conduct PMIs [Image 10 of 10], by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

