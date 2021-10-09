YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) — The Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigate, HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338), arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Berth 13 for a scheduled port visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 00:12
|Photo ID:
|6827794
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-JT445-1061
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Winnipeg arrives at CFAY [Image 5 of 5], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT