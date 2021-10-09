Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Winnipeg arrives at CFAY [Image 4 of 5]

    Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Winnipeg arrives at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) — The Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigate, HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338), arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Berth 13 for a scheduled port visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    Canada
    frigate
    Yokosuka
    RCN
    Royal Canadian Navy

