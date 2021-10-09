YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) — Sailors from USS Blue Ridge (LCC 9) tie off lines from the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigate, HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338), after the ship arrived at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Berth 13 for a scheduled port visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 00:12 Photo ID: 6827793 VIRIN: 210910-N-JT445-1042 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.6 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Winnipeg arrives at CFAY [Image 5 of 5], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.