    USS Somerset Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Somerset Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

    STOYSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210909-N-RB168-0226 STOYSTOWN, Pa. (Sept. 9, 2021) - Capt. J. W. David Kurtz, left, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), speaks with Ronald Seanor, facility asset manager for Western Pennsylvania National Parks, during a tour at the Flight 93 Memorial. Seanor, a Jeannette, Pa. native, served 12 years in the Navy as a Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear). The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Somerset Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SEPTMEBER11 #USSSOMERSET #SOMERSET #FLIGHT93 MEMORIAL

