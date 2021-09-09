USS Somerset Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

210909-N-RB168-0268 STOYSTOWN, Pa. (Sept. 9, 2021) - Capt. J. W. David Kurtz, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), answers questions from WJAC-TV reporter Douglass Braff during a media availability at the Flight 93 National Memorial. The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

