USS America Sailors Conducts Small Boat Ops

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 8, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Isaiah Brown, from Atlanta, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operates the ship’s boat davit on the ship’s starboard boat deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

