SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 21:51 Photo ID: 6827761 VIRIN: 210908-N-FA868-1049 Resolution: 2894x4341 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Sailors Conducts Small Boat Ops [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.