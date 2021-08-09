Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Conducts Small Boat Ops

    USS America Sailors Conducts Small Boat Ops

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021
    Deck
    Small Boat Ops
    USS America (LHA 6)

