Transportation Soldiers Showcase Their Skills on Wheels during Truck Rodeo

The 58th Battalion (Transportation) of the 2nd Brigade (TC), 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment (TD-FS), conducted its Battalion Annual Organic Truck Rodeo on 16 April 2021, where Soldiers of the 58th (TC) Battalion competed for a chance to take part in a joint service truck rodeo alongside Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps service members this fall.



Competitors of the 58th (TC) Battalion Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Company took part in four events for the battalion's truck rodeo; the 90 Degree Alley Dock Backing, the M915 Forward, and Reserve Serpentine, the 45 Degree Alley Dock Backing, and the M1120 Forward Serpentine. Competitors were meticulously observed and graded on their ability to proficiently and safely maneuver a tactical truck and trailer through obstacles. (Photo courtesy of 58th (TC) BN, 2nd (TC) BDE, 94th TD-FS)

