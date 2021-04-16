Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transportation Soldiers Showcase Their Skills on Wheels during Truck Rodeo [Image 4 of 4]

    Transportation Soldiers Showcase Their Skills on Wheels during Truck Rodeo

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay 

    94th Training Division-Force Sustainment

    The 58th Battalion (Transportation) of the 2nd Brigade (TC), 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment (TD-FS), conducted its Battalion Annual Organic Truck Rodeo on 16 April 2021, where Soldiers of the 58th (TC) Battalion competed for a chance to take part in a joint service truck rodeo alongside Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps service members this fall.
     
    Competitors of the 58th (TC) Battalion Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Company took part in four events for the battalion's truck rodeo; the 90 Degree Alley Dock Backing, the M915 Forward, and Reserve Serpentine, the 45 Degree Alley Dock Backing, and the M1120 Forward Serpentine. Competitors were meticulously observed and graded on their ability to proficiently and safely maneuver a tactical truck and trailer through obstacles. (Photo courtesy of 58th (TC) BN, 2nd (TC) BDE, 94th TD-FS)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6827479
    VIRIN: 211009-A-GU020-0004
    Resolution: 3358x1724
    Size: 868.29 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Hometown: FORT LEE, VA, US
    Hometown: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    Hometown: MUNCY, PA, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: ROCKVILLE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transportation Soldiers Showcase Their Skills on Wheels during Truck Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transportation Soldiers Showcase Their Skills on Wheels during Truck Rodeo
    Transportation Soldiers Showcase Their Skills on Wheels during Truck Rodeo
    Transportation Soldiers Showcase Their Skills on Wheels during Truck Rodeo
    Transportation Soldiers Showcase Their Skills on Wheels during Truck Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Transportation Soldiers Showcase Their Skills on Wheels during Truck Rodeo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT