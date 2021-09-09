Just 13 months after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Joseph C. Peters, a senior operations analyst with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s 1st Space Brigade, enlists in the U.S. Army. He left for Basic Combat Training three days after his high school graduation in June 2003. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 10:45
|Photo ID:
|6824671
|VIRIN:
|210909-A-AB123-593
|Resolution:
|448x640
|Size:
|80.71 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “9-11 shifted the way I viewed the world” [Image 2 of 2], by Carrie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“9-11 shifted the way I viewed the world”
LEAVE A COMMENT