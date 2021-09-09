Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “9-11 shifted the way I viewed the world” [Image 1 of 2]

    “9-11 shifted the way I viewed the world”

    OIL CITY, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Joseph C. Peters serves as a senior operations analyst with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s 1st Space Brigade. Peters was in 11th grade at Oil City Senior High School in Oil City, Pennsylvania, when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 10:46
    Photo ID: 6824669
    VIRIN: 210909-A-AB123-508
    Resolution: 360x334
    Size: 21.72 KB
    Location: OIL CITY, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “9-11 shifted the way I viewed the world” [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “9-11 shifted the way I viewed the world”
    “9-11 shifted the way I viewed the world”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &ldquo;9-11 shifted the way I viewed the world&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Taliban
    World Trade Center
    9-11
    Sept. 11
    al Qaeda
    1st Space Brigade
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    JTAGS
    Joint Tactical Ground Station
    Space and Missile Defense School
    Joe Peters
    Oil City Senior High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT