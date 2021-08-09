A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, provides security after an airborne operation from a Missouri Air National Guard 180th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules aircraft, during Exercise Rock Klescman 21 at Cerklje Drop Zone in Slovenia, Sept. 08, 2021. Exercise Rock Klescman is a bilateral training exercise with the Slovenian Armed Forces focused on the rapid deployment and assembly of forces and team cohesion with weapon systems tactics and procedures. Exercises such as this build a foundation of teamwork and readiness between allied NATO countries. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 10:24 Photo ID: 6824458 VIRIN: 210908-A-JM436-0577 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 8.49 MB Location: CERKLJE, SI Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Rock Klescman 2021 [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.