    Exercise Rock Klescman 2021 [Image 13 of 17]

    Exercise Rock Klescman 2021

    CERKLJE, SLOVENIA

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from Missouri Air National Guard 180th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules aircraft, during Exercise Rock Klescman 21 at Cerklje Drop Zone in Slovenia, Sept. 08, 2021. Exercise Rock Klescman is a bilateral training exercise with the Slovenian Armed Forces focused on the rapid deployment and assembly of forces and team cohesion with weapon systems tactics and procedures. Exercises such as this build a foundation of teamwork and readiness between allied NATO countries. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 10:24
    Photo ID: 6824455
    VIRIN: 210908-A-JM436-0319
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: CERKLJE, SI
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Rock Klescman 2021 [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

