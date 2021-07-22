Residents from the community tour the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids during an open house for the newly-constructed Home, Grand Rapids, Michigan, July 22nd. The 153,000-square-foot home consists of four unique neighborhood buildings and a community center and will serve 128 veterans and dependents in need of skilled nursing care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

This work, New Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids 153,000-Square-Foot Home Hosts Community at Open House [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.