    New Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids 153,000-Square-Foot Home Hosts Community at Open House [Image 2 of 3]

    New Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids 153,000-Square-Foot Home Hosts Community at Open House

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Residents from the community tour the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids during an open house for the newly-constructed Home, Grand Rapids, Michigan, July 22nd. The 153,000-square-foot home consists of four unique neighborhood buildings and a community center and will serve 128 veterans and dependents in need of skilled nursing care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021
    Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US 
    Veterans
    Michigan National Guard
    Michigan Veterans Home
    Michigan Veterans Homes at Grand Rapids

