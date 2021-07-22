Residents from the community tour the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids during an open house for the newly-constructed Home, Grand Rapids, Michigan, July 22nd. The 153,000-square-foot home consists of four unique neighborhood buildings and a community center and will serve 128 veterans and dependents in need of skilled nursing care. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 07:45
|Photo ID:
|6824072
|VIRIN:
|210722-Z-LI010-2007
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids 153,000-Square-Foot Home Hosts Community at Open House [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids 153,000-Square-Foot Home Hosts Community at Open House
