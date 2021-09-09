NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Sept. 9, 2021) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, left, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, salutes Capt. Michael D. Brasseur, the first commodore of Task Force (TF 59) during a commissioning ceremony for TF 59 onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Sept. 9. TF 59 is the first U.S. Navy task force of its kind, designed to rapidly integrate unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 04:45 Photo ID: 6823998 VIRIN: 210909-N-KZ419-1094 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 1.89 MB Location: BH Web Views: 14 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 59 Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.