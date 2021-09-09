Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force 59 Commissioning Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Task Force 59 Commissioning Ceremony

    BAHRAIN

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Sept. 9, 2021) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks during a commissioning ceremony for Task Force (TF 59) onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Sept. 9. TF 59 is the first U.S. Navy task force of its kind, designed to rapidly integrate unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 04:45
    Photo ID: 6823996
    VIRIN: 210909-N-KZ419-1058
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 59 Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 59 Commissioning Ceremony
    Task Force 59 Commissioning Ceremony
    Task Force 59 Commissioning Ceremony
    Task Force 59 Commissioning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. 5th Fleet Launches New Task Force to Integrate Unmanned Systems

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    5TH Fleet
    CENTCOM. TF59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT