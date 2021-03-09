Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA remembrance retreat ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    POW/MIA remembrance retreat ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force officer stands at parade rest during the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) remembrance retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2021. The annual ceremony is dedicated to all POW and MIA personnel who haven’t returned home since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 02:06
    VIRIN: 210903-F-TG061-1764
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, POW/MIA remembrance retreat ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    remembrance
    POW
    MIA
    you are not forgotten

