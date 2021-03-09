A U.S. Air Force officer stands at parade rest during the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) remembrance retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2021. The annual ceremony is dedicated to all POW and MIA personnel who haven’t returned home since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6823946
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-TG061-1764
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POW/MIA remembrance retreat ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
