    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintainers Keep the Thunderbirds Ready for the Cleveland National Air Show [Image 4 of 8]

    Maintainers Keep the Thunderbirds Ready for the Cleveland National Air Show

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds” maintenance team prepares the jets for takeoff during day one of the Cleveland National Air Show, September 4, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. This was a deployed show that involved the jets taking off from and landing at a different site from the air show. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas A. Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 20:34
    Photo ID: 6823688
    VIRIN: 210904-F-AF248-032
    Resolution: 7057x5041
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers Keep the Thunderbirds Ready for the Cleveland National Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Thunderbirds
    Cleveland
    Air Force
    USAFADS
    2021

