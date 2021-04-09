Maintainers Keep the Thunderbirds Ready for the Cleveland National Air Show

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds” maintenance team prepares the jets for takeoff during day one of the Cleveland National Air Show, September 4, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. This was a deployed show that involved the jets taking off from and landing at a different site from the air show. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas A. Myers)

