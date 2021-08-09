Cameron Houser inspects plants that are in a planter box, Fort Hood, Texas, Sep. 8, 2021. She became interested in gardening when her daughter Inara wanted to earn her silver badge in the Girl Scouts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6823275
|VIRIN:
|210908-A-HC115-1020
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|907.77 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seasons change [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT