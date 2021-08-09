A sign hangs in a community garden bed on Fort Hood, Sep. 8, 2021. Each bed has a sign of who owns the planter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6823274
|VIRIN:
|210908-A-HC115-163
|Resolution:
|4073x3350
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seasons change [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
