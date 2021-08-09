Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2]

    Makin Island All Hands Call

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210908-N-LD903-1177
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (September 8, 2021) – USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Sailors were meritoriously promoted during an all hands call on board Naval Base San Diego. Capt. Tom Ulmer promoted these Sailors as a final act following his tour as commanding officer. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 16:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Sailors
    MKI

