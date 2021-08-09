210908-N-LD903-1177
NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (September 8, 2021) – USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Sailors were meritoriously promoted during an all hands call on board Naval Base San Diego. Capt. Tom Ulmer promoted these Sailors as a final act following his tour as commanding officer. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6823246
|VIRIN:
|210908-N-LD903-1177
|Resolution:
|6395x3928
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Makin Island All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT