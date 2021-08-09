Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island All Hands Call [Image 1 of 2]

    Makin Island All Hands Call

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210908-N-LD903-1079
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (September 8, 2021) – Capt. Tom Ulmer, commanding officer of USS Makin Island (LHD 8), addresses the crew of Makin Island at an all hands call on board Naval Base San Diego. This will be Capt. Ulmer’s final address to the crew following his tour as commanding officer. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

