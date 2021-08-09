210908-N-LD903-1079

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (September 8, 2021) – Capt. Tom Ulmer, commanding officer of USS Makin Island (LHD 8), addresses the crew of Makin Island at an all hands call on board Naval Base San Diego. This will be Capt. Ulmer’s final address to the crew following his tour as commanding officer. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 16:11 Photo ID: 6823245 VIRIN: 210908-N-LD903-1079 Resolution: 6163x3267 Size: 2.05 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.