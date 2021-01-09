PERSCO: Total Accountability

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenton Waring, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing personnel support for contingency operations non-commissioned officer in charge, processes evacuees into a Pod during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 3, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the rapid humanitarian evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 11:55
|Photo ID:
|6822705
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-XM048-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.98 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
