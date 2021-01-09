Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PERSCO: Total Accountability [Image 2 of 4]

    PERSCO: Total Accountability

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Kimmell 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenton Waring, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing personnel support for contingency operations non-commissioned officer in charge, processes evacuees into a Pod during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 3, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the rapid humanitarian evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 11:55
    Photo ID: 6822705
    VIRIN: 210901-F-XM048-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PERSCO: Total Accountability [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caleb Kimmell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PERSCO: Total Accountability
    PERSCO: Total Accountability
    PERSCO: Total Accountability
    PERSCO: Total Accountability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PERSCO: Total Accountability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT