PERSCO: Total Accountability

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenton Waring, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing personnel support for contingency operations NCO In Charge, processes evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep. 3, 2021. PERSCO’s main responsibility for Operation Allies Refuge is obtaining accountability for every evacuee in their pods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)

