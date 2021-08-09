Lee Martin, a volunteer model ship builder, interacts with visitors in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as he works on a detailed ship model of USS Constitution. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 11:44 Photo ID: 6822692 VIRIN: 210908-N-TG517-708 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 3.21 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer model ship builder at Naval Museum [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.