Volunteer model ship builder at Naval Museum

Lee Martin, a volunteer model ship builder, interacts with visitors in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as he works on a detailed ship model of USS Constitution. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|09.08.2021
|09.08.2021 11:44
|NORFOLK, VA, US
