C-17 Globemaster III makes a pit stop at ADAB for a refuel

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft is refueled at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of Afghan evacuations Aug 20, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

