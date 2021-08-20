Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 Globemaster III makes a pit stop at ADAB for a refuel [Image 2 of 6]

    C-17 Globemaster III makes a pit stop at ADAB for a refuel

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft is refueled at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of Afghan evacuations Aug 20, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 06:28
    Photo ID: 6822210
    VIRIN: 210820-Z-BR512-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Globemaster III makes a pit stop at ADAB for a refuel [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    CENTCOM
    UAE
    Globemaster III
    POL
    refuel
    AFCENT
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    afghanevacuation

