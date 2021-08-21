National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Minnesota-based 34th Infantry Division provide security late August in Kabul, Afghanistan.



Deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield, about 400 Soldiers from 34th ID were temporarily relocated to Kabul, Afghanistan, and have since arrived safely in Kuwait, where they are assigned. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Robert Zellmam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 04:28 Photo ID: 6822166 VIRIN: 210821-A-LY549-547 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.3 MB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 34th Infantry Division Soldiers support Kabul evacuation operations [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Bridget Haugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.