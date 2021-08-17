Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Infantry Division Soldiers support Kabul evacuation operations [Image 7 of 8]

    34th Infantry Division Soldiers support Kabul evacuation operations

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Bridget Haugh 

    Task Force Spartan

    National Guard Soldiers from the Minnesota-based 34th Infantry Division pack a U.S. Air Force-operated C-17 in August following the completion of their mission in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield, about 400 Soldiers from 34th ID were temporarily relocated to Kabul, Afghanistan, and have since arrived safely in Kuwait, where they are assigned. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Charles Anderson)

