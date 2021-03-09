Dr. Silverstein Receives Navy Impact Influencer Award

Navy Recruiting Command Region West Commodore Capt. Anthony L. Bayungan (right) shares a laugh with Dr. Irwin Silverstein, DDS, MS.Ed, after presenting him the Navy Impact Influencer Award to for his role in advising students of the benefits of service in the Navy at the USS RECRUIT training ship historical landmark Sept. 3, 2021. Silverstein, the Director and Advisor of the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Pre-Dental Society and UCSD Student-Run Free Dental Clinic was selected to receive the award because of his many years of mentoring students in the medical/dental fields towards careers in the Navy inside the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest area. The Navy has two student programs for students looking to be Medical Service Corps (MSC), the Medical Corps (MC), or the Dental Corps (DC). The Health Profession Scholarship Program (HPSP) and the Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP) for active duty while in their respective schools. The three corps also have opportunities for those interested in the U.S. Navy Reserve. The HPSP offers prospective military physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners, social workers, optometrists, psychologists, physician assistants, pharmacists, and veterinarians a paid medical education in exchange for service as a commissioned medical department officer. The HSCP is a scholarship program designed to provide financial incentives for students in designated health care professions to complete degree/certification requirements and obtain a commission in the MC, DC, or MSC. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Todd J. Hack/Released)

