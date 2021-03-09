Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Silverstein Receives Navy Impact Influencer Award [Image 2 of 4]

    Dr. Silverstein Receives Navy Impact Influencer Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Todd Hack 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    Navy Recruiting Command Region West Commodore Capt. Anthony L. Bayungan (right) presents the Navy Impact Influencer Award to Dr. Irwin Silverstein, DDS, MS.Ed, for his role in advising students of the benefits of service in the Navy at the USS RECRUIT training ship historical landmark Sept. 3, 2021. Silverstein, the Director and Advisor of the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Pre-Dental Society and UCSD Student-Run Free Dental Clinic was selected to receive the award because of his many years of mentoring students in the medical/dental fields towards careers in the Navy inside the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest area. The Navy has two student programs for students looking to be Medical Service Corps (MSC), the Medical Corps (MC), or the Dental Corps (DC). The Health Profession Scholarship Program (HPSP) and the Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP) for active duty while in their respective schools. The three corps also have opportunities for those interested in the U.S. Navy Reserve. The HPSP offers prospective military physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners, social workers, optometrists, psychologists, physician assistants, pharmacists, and veterinarians a paid medical education in exchange for service as a commissioned medical department officer. The HSCP is a scholarship program designed to provide financial incentives for students in designated health care professions to complete degree/certification requirements and obtain a commission in the MC, DC, or MSC. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Todd J. Hack/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 20:37
    Photo ID: 6821830
    VIRIN: 210903-N-PF550-1037
    Resolution: 1344x982
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    DDS
    UCSD
    Navy Recruiter
    NTAG Southwest
    NORS Lake Forest
    Impact Influencer

