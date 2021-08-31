U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass gives opening remarks during the Senior Enlisted Leadership Summit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. While in Hawaii, senior enlisted leaders had the chance to get a familiarization flight on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, visit Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and conduct bilateral and multilateral discussions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 19:11 Photo ID: 6821776 VIRIN: 210831-F-IQ718-0013 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 30.21 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.