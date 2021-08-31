Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21 [Image 19 of 19]

    Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass gives opening remarks during the Senior Enlisted Leadership Summit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. While in Hawaii, senior enlisted leaders had the chance to get a familiarization flight on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, visit Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and conduct bilateral and multilateral discussions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 19:11
    Photo ID: 6821776
    VIRIN: 210831-F-IQ718-0013
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 30.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner nations share strengths, capabilities during PACS-21 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indo-Pacific
    PACS
    Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium
    2021
    PACS21

